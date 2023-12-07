Specifications for the 2018 Aston Martin Db11 Amr Signature Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Aston Martin Db11 Amr Signature Edition My19.5 5.2L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1665 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1645 mm
|Ground Clearance
|112 mm
|Wheelbase
|2805 mm
|Height
|1290 mm
|Length
|4750 mm
|Width
|1950 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1870 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|78 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|265 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|197 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|384 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|265 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|447 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 Zr20
|Rear Tyre
|295/35 Zr20
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|11Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Adaptive Damping System, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Adaptive Damping System, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|16000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side On Front Door Sill
|VIN Number
|Scfrlfev1Kgl12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbag - Knee Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alcantara Headlining
- Alcantara Steering Wheel
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Black Front Splitter
- Black Painted Roof
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Carbon Bonnet Blades
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cylinder Deactivation System
- Carbon Fibre Door Mirrors
- Carbon Fibre Front Spoiler
- Carbon Fibre Roof
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Carbon Side Strakes
- Carbon Twill
- Decal Pack
- Driver Mode Selection
- Deployable Rear Spoiler
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dynamic Torque Vectoring Control
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electrically Controlled Exhaust
- Embossed Headrests
- Easy Park Assist - Hands Free Parking
- Electric Parking Brake
- Exterior Pack - Gloss Black
- Electric Power Steering
- Full Leather Interior
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- GT Mode
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Inlays - Carbon
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Key Entry
- Keyless Go
- Launch Mode Control
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Seat Bolster Adjustment
- Propellor Shaft - Carbon Fibre
- Positive Torque Control
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Diffuser
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Unlocking Boot/Tailgate
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Soft Door Close
- Sports Mode
- Sports Plus Mode
- Sport Seats
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Premium Sound System
- Stainless Steel Exhaust System
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tinted Rear Lights - LED
- USB Input Socket
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $11,107
- Carbon Fibre Door Handles - $3,612
- Climatised Front Seats - $2,776
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised - $1,388
- First Aid Kit - $266
- Metallic Paint
- Special Identifying Badging - $4,626
Current Aston Martin Db11 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|My21 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$382,495
|Amr 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$437,400
|Volante 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$406,495
|My21 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|N/A
|Amr 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$419,900
|Launch Edition 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|N/A
|Launch Edition 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|N/A
|Volante 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|N/A
|My23 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$415,500
|Amr 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$450,100
|Volante 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$441,700
|My23 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|N/A
|My23 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|N/A
|Amr 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$427,600
|Amr 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$436,600
|Volante 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|N/A
|Volante 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|N/A