2018 Aston Martin Db11 My19.5 4.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2018 Aston Martin Db11 My19.5 4.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Steptronic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2018 Aston Martin Db11 My19.5. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1665 mm
Tracking Rear 1645 mm
Ground Clearance 112 mm
Wheelbase 2805 mm
Height 1290 mm
Length 4750 mm
Width 1950 mm
Kerb Weight 1760 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2180 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 420 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 79 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 265 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 182 g/km
CO2 Urban 312 g/km
CO2 Combined 265 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 675 Nm
Makimum Power 375 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R20
Rear Tyre 295/35 R20
Front Rim Size 9Jx20
Rear Rim Size 11Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side On Front Door Sill
VIN Number Scfrlfcw3Kgm12345
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured England

