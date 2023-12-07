WhichCar
2018 Audi A3 40 TFSI Quattro S Line Plus 8V My19 2.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet

2018 Audi A3 40 TFSI Quattro S Line Plus 8V My19 2.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2018 Audi A3 40 TFSI Quattro S Line Plus. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1534 mm
Tracking Rear 1504 mm
Ground Clearance 116 mm
Wheelbase 2594 mm
Height 1409 mm
Length 4423 mm
Width 1793 mm
Kerb Weight 1540 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1965 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 425 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 147 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 126 g/km
CO2 Urban 181 g/km
CO2 Combined 147 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 225/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Diesel, Separate Springs, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz8Vxka123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

