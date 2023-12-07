WhichCar
2018 Audi A3 Sportback E-Tron Hybrid 8V My15 1.4L Hybrid 5D Hatchback

2018 Audi A3 Sportback E-Tron Hybrid 8V My15 1.4L Hybrid 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2018 Audi A3 Sportback E-Tron Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1544 mm
Tracking Rear 1514 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2636 mm
Height 1477 mm
Length 4310 mm
Width 1785 mm
Kerb Weight 1615 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2050 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 435 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Hybrid
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 37 g/km
Green House 10
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 1.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Combined 37 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/50 R17
Rear Tyre 205/50 R17
Front Rim Size 6X17
Rear Rim Size 6X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz8Vxfa000011
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi A3 pricing and specs

35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sedan 1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $53,100
35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sportback 1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $50,600
40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $60,200
40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $57,700
35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sedan 1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $51,200
35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sportback 1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $46,600
40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $58,100
40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $53,100