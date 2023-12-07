WhichCar
2018 Audi A6 3.0 TDI Biturbo Quattro 4Gl My18 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan

2018 Audi A6 3.0 TDI Biturbo Quattro 4Gl My18 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2018 Audi A6 3.0 TDI Biturbo Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1626 mm
Tracking Rear 1622 mm
Ground Clearance 126 mm
Wheelbase 2921 mm
Height 1465 mm
Length 4927 mm
Width 1874 mm
Kerb Weight 1835 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2445 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 610 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 161 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 142 g/km
CO2 Urban 194 g/km
CO2 Combined 161 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3900
Torque RPM 1450
Maxiumum Torque 650 Nm
Makimum Power 235 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R19
Rear Tyre 255/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 8.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz4Gxbn123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi A6 pricing and specs

40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $94,175
45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $113,469
55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $123,469
Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $116,375
40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $104,100