WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. A8
  4. 55 Tsfi Quattro Plus Mhev

2018 Audi A8 55 Tsfi Quattro Plus Mhev 4N My18 3.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan

2018 Audi A8 55 Tsfi Quattro Plus Mhev 4N My18 3.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2018 Audi A8 55 Tsfi Quattro Plus Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi A8 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1644 mm
Tracking Rear 1633 mm
Ground Clearance 124 mm
Wheelbase 2998 mm
Height 1504 mm
Length 5172 mm
Width 1945 mm
Kerb Weight 2245 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 72 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 180 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 8.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 180 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1370
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 250 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/45 R19
Rear Tyre 255/45 R19
Front Rim Size 9X19
Rear Rim Size 9X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Springs, Control Arm, Electronically Controlled Damper
Rear Suspension Air Springs, Control Arm, Electronically Controlled Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzf8Zjn123456
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi A8 pricing and specs

50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $201,375
L 50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $221,375