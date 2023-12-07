Specifications for the 2018 Audi Q5 2.0 TDI Quattro Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Audi Q5 2.0 TDI Quattro Sport Fy My18 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1622 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1626 mm
|Ground Clearance
|197 mm
|Wheelbase
|2832 mm
|Height
|1657 mm
|Length
|4663 mm
|Width
|1898 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1845 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|159 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Combined
|159 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzfyxh2123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Active High Beam Control
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- First Aid Kit
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Heated Windscreen & Washer Jets
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Kerb View Function
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sport Differential
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Torque Transfer Control
- Voice Recognition System
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Air Suspension - $3,990
- Alloy Wheels Special - $910
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control - $2,150
- Inlays - $520
- Leather Upholstery - $1,950
- Metallic Paint - $1,846
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,846
- Rear Privacy Glass - $1,105
- Panoramic Sunroof - $3,200
- Styling Pack - $1,430
- Ventilated Front Seats - $2,600
Current Audi Q5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|35 TDI Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$71,250
|35 TDI Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$67,900
|40 TDI Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$84,900
|40 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$75,500
|45 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$74,888
|40 TDI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$81,500
|45 TFSI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$81,269
|40 TDI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$83,400
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$90,469
|45 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$85,669
|45 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$94,569
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$101,575
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$108,875
|35 TDI Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$73,400
|40 TDI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$87,000
|45 TFSI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$89,400
|40 TDI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$89,900
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$97,600
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$106,600
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$114,600
|35 TDI Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$71,600
|40 TDI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$84,800
|45 TFSI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$87,200
|40 TDI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$87,700
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$95,200
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$103,900
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$111,700