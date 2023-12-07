WhichCar
2018 Audi Q7 50 TDI Quattro 4M My19 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

78f819eb/2018 audi q7 50 tdi quattro 3 0l diesel 4d wagon 048f0154
2018 Audi Q7 50 TDI Quattro 4M My19 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2018 Audi Q7 50 TDI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1679 mm
Tracking Rear 1691 mm
Ground Clearance 210 mm
Wheelbase 2994 mm
Height 1741 mm
Length 5052 mm
Width 1968 mm
Kerb Weight 2060 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2940 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 880 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 100 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 150 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 142 g/km
CO2 Urban 166 g/km
CO2 Combined 150 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3250
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 200 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/55 R19
Rear Tyre 255/55 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 8.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz4M5Gd000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi Q7 pricing and specs

45 TDI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $117,169
45 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $108,469
50 TDI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $127,869
55 TFSI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $127,969
45 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $116,400