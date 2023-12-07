WhichCar
2018 Audi R8 Spyder Rws 4S My18 5.2L Petrol 2D Coupe

2018 Audi R8 Spyder Rws 4S My18 5.2L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2018 Audi R8 Spyder Rws. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1632 mm
Tracking Rear 1593 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2650 mm
Height 1252 mm
Length 4431 mm
Width 1904 mm
Kerb Weight 1585 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1895 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 310 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 287 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.3 L/100km
CO2 Extra 219 g/km
CO2 Urban 408 g/km
CO2 Combined 287 g/km

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 8250
Torque RPM 6500
Maxiumum Torque 560 Nm
Makimum Power 449 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/30 Zr20
Rear Tyre 305/30 Zr30
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 11.0Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wuazzzfxzg7912345
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany