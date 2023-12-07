Specifications for the 2018 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Quattro 8V My19 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1535 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1511 mm
|Ground Clearance
|119 mm
|Wheelbase
|2627 mm
|Height
|1451 mm
|Length
|4322 mm
|Width
|1785 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1540 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2025 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|485 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|152 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|130 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|191 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|152 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5100
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|213 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Vxha123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Nappa Leather
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Cruise Control Pack - $1,950
- Audi Design Pack - $1,287
- Audi Exclusive Pack - $1,885
- Audi Matrix Beam Headlights - $1,690
- Audi Magnetic Ride - $2,080
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,495
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $4,810
- Crystal Effect Paint - $1,750
- Inlays - $520
- Metallic Paint - $1,547
- Paint Colour Special - $845
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,547
- Power Mirror Dimming, Foldable, Heated & Kerb View - $1,105
- Performance Sound System - $1,625
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish - $780
- S Pack - $6,487
- Panoramic Sunroof - $2,535
- Wireless Phone Charge - $325
Current Audi S3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$77,500
|2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$75,400
|2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$71,300
|2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$72,800