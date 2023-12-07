WhichCar
2018 Audi S7 Sportback 4.0 TFSI Quattro 4G My18 4.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2018 Audi S7 Sportback 4.0 TFSI Quattro 4G My18 4.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2018 Audi S7 Sportback 4.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1644 mm
Tracking Rear 1635 mm
Ground Clearance 121 mm
Wheelbase 2914 mm
Height 1408 mm
Length 4980 mm
Width 1911 mm
Kerb Weight 1955 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2565 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 610 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 222 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 171 g/km
CO2 Urban 312 g/km
CO2 Combined 222 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 550 Nm
Makimum Power 331 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/35 R20
Rear Tyre 265/35 R20
Front Rim Size 9.0X20
Rear Rim Size 9.0X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz4Gxbx123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

