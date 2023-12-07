WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. S8
  4. 4.0 TFSI Quattro Plus

2018 Audi S8 4.0 TFSI Quattro Plus 4H My18 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2018 Audi S8 4.0 TFSI Quattro Plus 4H My18 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2018 Audi S8 4.0 TFSI Quattro Plus. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi S8 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1634 mm
Tracking Rear 1625 mm
Ground Clearance 116 mm
Wheelbase 2994 mm
Height 1468 mm
Length 5147 mm
Width 1949 mm
Kerb Weight 1915 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 82 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 227 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 176 g/km
CO2 Urban 315 g/km
CO2 Combined 227 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 1700
Maxiumum Torque 650 Nm
Makimum Power 382 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/35 R21
Rear Tyre 275/35 R21
Front Rim Size 9X21
Rear Rim Size 9X21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz4Hzen000011
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi S8 pricing and specs

4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan 4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $271,869
4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan 4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $287,600
4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan 4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $251,600