Specifications for the 2018 Audi S8 4.0 TFSI Quattro Plus. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Audi S8 4.0 TFSI Quattro Plus 4H My18 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1634 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1625 mm
|Ground Clearance
|116 mm
|Wheelbase
|2994 mm
|Height
|1468 mm
|Length
|5147 mm
|Width
|1949 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1915 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|82 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|227 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|176 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|315 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|227 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1700
|Maxiumum Torque
|650 Nm
|Makimum Power
|382 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/35 R21
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R21
|Front Rim Size
|9X21
|Rear Rim Size
|9X21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Hzen000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Air Suspension
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Front Grille
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Footwell Lights
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Massage Seats Front
- Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Door Closing
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Surround Camera System
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Television
- Ventilated Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch
- Carbon Fibre Brakes - $23,100
- Comfort Seats Rear - $5,650
- Heated Rear Seats - $2,350
- Inlays
- Leather Trim Special - $3,000
- Leather Extended Coverage - $1,490
- Night View Assist - $5,970
- Protective Glazing - $4,390
- Power Sunroof Solar - $1,150
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - $9,900
- Sports Exhaust System - $3,150
- Racing Sports Seats - $14,600
- Sound System with 19 Speakers - $14,500
Current Audi S8 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$271,869
|4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$287,600
|4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$251,600