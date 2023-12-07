WhichCar
2018 Audi Tt 2.0 TFSI Sport Fv3 My18 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2018 Audi Tt 2.0 TFSI Sport Fv3 My18 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2018 Audi Tt 2.0 TFSI Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1569 mm
Tracking Rear 1553 mm
Ground Clearance 107 mm
Wheelbase 2505 mm
Height 1353 mm
Length 4177 mm
Width 1832 mm
Kerb Weight 1230 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1630 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 137 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 116 g/km
CO2 Urban 170 g/km
CO2 Combined 137 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 4500
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 370 Nm
Makimum Power 169 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R18
Rear Tyre 245/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8.5X18
Rear Rim Size 8.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Truzzzfvzf0000111
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Hungary

