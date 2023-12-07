Specifications for the 2018 BMW 1 18D Sport Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 BMW 1 18D Sport Line F20 Lci My18 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1535 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1569 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1421 mm
|Length
|4329 mm
|Width
|1765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1450 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1940 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|690 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|490 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|114 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|4.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|100 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|139 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|114 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 R16 87 H
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 R16 87 H
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wba1C120%0E000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cornering Brake Control
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electric Power Steering
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Windscreen & Washer Jets
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Painted Grille
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Remote Operated Power Tailgate
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Welcome Lights
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones - $1,000
- Apple Car Play - $623
- Adaptive Headlights - $1,300
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $850
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,250
- Alloy Wheels Special 17 Inch - $1,600
- Cargo Net on Floor - $750
- Comfort Pack - $2,730
- Driver Assist Pack - $2,405
- Heated Steering Wheel - $400
- Innovation Pack - $2,340
- Leather Upholstery - $2,587
- Metallic Paint - $1,547
- Parking Distance Control Front - $390
- Protective Glazing - $660
- Power Sunroof - $2,600
- Premium Steering Wheel - $870
- Smartphone Pack - $871
- Sound System with 7 Speakers - $702
- Premium Sound System - $1,550
- Sports Suspension - $780
- Performance Suspension - $2,200
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $550
- Wood Grain Trim - $500
Current BMW 1 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|28Ti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, FWD
|$59,700
|18I M Sport 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Cl St, FWD
|$52,900
|M135I Xdrive 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$73,900
|28Ti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, FWD
|$61,900
|18I M Sport 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Cl St, FWD
|$54,800
|M135I Xdrive 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$76,600