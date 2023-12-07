WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. 3
  4. 30E Sport Line Phev

2018 BMW 3 30E Sport Line Phev F30 Lci My18 2.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan

2018 BMW 3 30E Sport Line Phev F30 Lci My18 2.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2018 BMW 3 30E Sport Line Phev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE BMW 3 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1531 mm
Tracking Rear 1572 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2810 mm
Height 1429 mm
Length 4624 mm
Width 1811 mm
Kerb Weight 1455 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2005 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 745 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 550 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 41 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 49 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 2.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 121 g/km
CO2 Combined 49 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 1350
Maxiumum Torque 290 Nm
Makimum Power 135 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R19
Rear Tyre 255/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wba8A760%0K000011
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW 3 pricing and specs

20I M Sport 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $77,000
30I M Sport 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $90,900
M340I Xdrive 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, 4Wd $102,000
30E M Sport Phev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $94,800
30I M Sport Touring 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $94,800