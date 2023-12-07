Specifications for the 2018 BMW 4 30I Gran Coupe Luxury Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 BMW 4 30I Gran Coupe Luxury Line F36 My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1543 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1574 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2810 mm
|Height
|1389 mm
|Length
|4638 mm
|Width
|1825 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1470 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2090 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|746 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|620 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|151 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|125 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|195 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|151 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|185 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wba4A52%0%0D00011
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cornering Brake Control
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Power Steering
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Push Start Button
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers & Light Sensor
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Performance Suspension
- Side View Camera
- Traction Control System
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Voice Recognition System
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Active High Beam Control - $320
- Apple Car Play - $623
- Adaptive Headlights - $2,800
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,000
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch
- Heated Front Seats - $850
- Heated Rear Seats - $850
- Heated Steering Wheel - $400
- Headlight Washer System - $500
- Innovation Pack - $3,900
- Metallic Paint - $1,937
- Protective Glazing - $800
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - $2,920
- Premium Sound System - $1,200
- Sports Steering Wheel - $520
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $550
- Television - $2,250
Current BMW 4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|20I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$80,200
|30I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$90,000
|M440I Xdrive Gran Coupe Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$123,800
|20I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$83,500
|30I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$93,700
|M440I Xdrive Gran Coupe Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$129,000
|30I M Sport 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$109,700
|20I M Sport 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$106,500
|M440I Xdrive 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$134,400
|M440I Xdrive 2D Convertible
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$148,400