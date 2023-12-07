WhichCar
2018 BMW 5 20D Luxury Line G30 My18 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan

2018 BMW 5 20D Luxury Line G30 My18 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2018 BMW 5 20D Luxury Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1599 mm
Tracking Rear 1624 mm
Ground Clearance 144 mm
Wheelbase 2975 mm
Height 1479 mm
Length 4936 mm
Width 1868 mm
Kerb Weight 1494 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2235 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 610 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 125 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 4.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 115 g/km
CO2 Urban 142 g/km
CO2 Combined 125 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R18
Rear Tyre 245/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbajc320%0Wa06216
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

