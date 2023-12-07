Specifications for the 2018 BMW 5 30I Luxury Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 BMW 5 30I Luxury Line G30 My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1605 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1630 mm
|Ground Clearance
|144 mm
|Wheelbase
|2975 mm
|Height
|1479 mm
|Length
|4936 mm
|Width
|1868 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1496 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2230 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|610 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|141 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|125 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|170 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|141 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|185 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbaja520%0G454607
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Active Cornering Enhancement
- Adaptive Headlights
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Park Assist
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Column
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Collision Avoidance System
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- ECO Mode
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Power Steering
- First Aid Kit
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Performance Brakes
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Protective Glazing
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rain Sensing Wipers & Light Sensor
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Sports Suspension
- Traction Control System
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $950
- Innovation Pack - $1,600
- Metallic Paint - $2,000
- Nappa Leather - $1,300
