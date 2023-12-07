WhichCar
2018 BMW 6 30I M Sport Gran Turismo G32 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2018 BMW 6 30I M Sport Gran Turismo G32 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2018 BMW 6 30I M Sport Gran Turismo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1615 mm
Tracking Rear 1649 mm
Ground Clearance 138 mm
Wheelbase 3070 mm
Height 1538 mm
Length 5091 mm
Width 1902 mm
Kerb Weight 1795 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
CO2 Emissions 159 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 142 g/km
CO2 Urban 189 g/km
CO2 Combined 159 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1550
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 190 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R19
Rear Tyre 245/45 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Adaptive Damping Control, Control Arm
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System, Rubber Auxiliary Spring, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbajv220%0Be45880
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany