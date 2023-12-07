Specifications for the 2018 BMW 6 30I M Sport Gran Turismo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 BMW 6 30I M Sport Gran Turismo G32 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Sports Mod
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1615 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1649 mm
|Ground Clearance
|138 mm
|Wheelbase
|3070 mm
|Height
|1538 mm
|Length
|5091 mm
|Width
|1902 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1795 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|159 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|142 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|189 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|159 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1550
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|190 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Adaptive Damping Control, Control Arm
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System, Rubber Auxiliary Spring, Self Levelling
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbajv220%0Be45880
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Drive
- Adaptive Headlights
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Park Assist
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Collision Avoidance System
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Power Steering
- First Aid Kit
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front View Camera
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels - Special
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Kerb View Function
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel Special
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Occupant Protective system
- Performance Brakes
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors
- Rear Collision Warning
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers & Light Sensor
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Sport Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Traction Control System
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $400
- Apple Car Play - $623
- Active Steering - $2,250
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $950
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,000
- Cabin Air Ionisation - $600
- Comfort Pack - $3,000
- Comfort Seats Front - $500
- Heated Seats - All - $700
- Headlining Special - $800
- Headlight Washer System - $500
- Innovation Pack - $1,600
- Metallic Paint - $2,000
- Massage Seats Front - $1,800
- Nappa Leather - $1,300
- Night View Assist - $3,700
- Protective Glazing - $800
- Premium Luxury Trim Pack - $800
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows - $850
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - $4,400
- Soft Door Close - $1,150
- Ski Bag - $300
- Smoke Pack - $90
- Premium Sound System - $6,400
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $550
- Television - $2,300
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,500