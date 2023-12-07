WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. 6
  4. 40I

2018 BMW 6 40I F13 My16 3.0L Petrol 2D Convertible

2018 BMW 6 40I F13 My16 3.0L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2018 BMW 6 40I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE BMW 6 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1594 mm
Tracking Rear 1629 mm
Ground Clearance 123 mm
Wheelbase 2855 mm
Height 1365 mm
Length 4895 mm
Width 1894 mm
Kerb Weight 1820 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2325 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 460 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 185 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 185 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 1300
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 235 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R19
Rear Tyre 275/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 9.0X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wba6F120%0C000111
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany