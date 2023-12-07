WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. 6
  4. 40I Xdrive M Sport Gran Tur

2018 BMW 6 40I Xdrive M Sport Gran Tur G32 3.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2018 BMW 6 40I Xdrive M Sport Gran Tur G32 3.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2018 BMW 6 40I Xdrive M Sport Gran Tur. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE BMW 6 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1615 mm
Tracking Rear 1647 mm
Ground Clearance 138 mm
Wheelbase 3070 mm
Height 1538 mm
Length 5091 mm
Width 1902 mm
Kerb Weight 1910 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 195 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 159 g/km
CO2 Urban 259 g/km
CO2 Combined 195 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1380
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 250 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R20
Rear Tyre 275/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 10Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Adaptive Damping Control, Control Arm
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System, Rubber Auxiliary Spring, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbajv620%0Bc98478
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany