Specifications for the 2018 BMW 6 50I Gran Coupe Ind Collection. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 BMW 6 50I Gran Coupe Ind Collection F06 My18 4.4L Petrol 4D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
MORE BMW 6 News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1600 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1665 mm
|Ground Clearance
|126 mm
|Wheelbase
|2968 mm
|Height
|1392 mm
|Length
|5007 mm
|Width
|1894 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1865 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2465 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|570 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|206 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|160 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|287 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|206 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|650 Nm
|Makimum Power
|330 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|9.0Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wba6D420%0Df00011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Drive
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Front Grille
- Climatised Front Seats
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dynamic Drive
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- First Aid Kit
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim Special
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Door Closing
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats with memory
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Television
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Apple Car Play - $623
- Active Steering - $3,600
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $400
- Climate Control Laminated Safety Glass - $1,100
- Carbon Fibre Trim - $500
- Comfort Seats Front - $1,600
- Headlining Special - $2,500
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - $1,700
- Heated Steering Wheel - $500
- Interior Trim Pack - $1,000
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,700
- Pure Excellence Pack - $2,800
- Pure Experience Pack - $2,800
- Performance Pack - $2,300
- Premium Paint - $500
- Prestige Paint - $2,300
- Premium Paint Special - $9,500
- Ski Bag - $800
- Smoke Pack - $60
- Premium Sound System - $14,000
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $700
- Vision Pack - $4,500
- Wood & Leather Steering Wheel - $1,250