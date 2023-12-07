WhichCar
2018 BMW 6 50I Ind Collection F12 My18 4.4L Petrol 2D Convertible

2018 BMW 6 50I Ind Collection F12 My18 4.4L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2018 BMW 6 50I Ind Collection. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1594 mm
Tracking Rear 1629 mm
Ground Clearance 123 mm
Wheelbase 2855 mm
Height 1365 mm
Length 4895 mm
Width 1894 mm
Kerb Weight 1930 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2425 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 460 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
CO2 Emissions 214 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.1 L/100km
CO2 Extra 165 g/km
CO2 Urban 298 g/km
CO2 Combined 214 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 300 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R20
Rear Tyre 275/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 9.0Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wba6F520%0C000111
Country Manufactured Germany