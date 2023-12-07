WhichCar
2018 BMW 7 40E Ind Collection Phev G11 My18 2.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan

2018 BMW 7 40E Ind Collection Phev G11 My18 2.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2018 BMW 7 40E Ind Collection Phev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1622 mm
Tracking Rear 1650 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 3070 mm
Height 1467 mm
Length 5098 mm
Width 1902 mm
Kerb Weight 1873 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2400 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 675 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 78 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 50 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 2.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Urban 138 g/km
CO2 Combined 50 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 190 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R19
Rear Tyre 275/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 9.5Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Self Levelling
Rear Suspension Air Springs, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wba7D020%0G509801
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany

