2018 BMW 7 50I G11 My17 4.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

2018 BMW 7 50I G11 My17 4.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2018 BMW 7 50I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1622 mm
Tracking Rear 1650 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 3070 mm
Height 1467 mm
Length 5098 mm
Width 1902 mm
Kerb Weight 1820 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2515 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 695 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 78 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 189 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 149 g/km
CO2 Urban 272 g/km
CO2 Combined 189 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 650 Nm
Makimum Power 330 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R20
Rear Tyre 275/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 10.0X50

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Self Levelling
Rear Suspension Air Springs, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wba7C220%0Gd00001
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany

