2018 BMW Alpina B4 S Bi-Turbo F33 3.0L Petrol 2D Convertible

2018 BMW Alpina B4 S Bi-Turbo F33 3.0L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Steptronic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2018 BMW Alpina B4 S Bi-Turbo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1552 mm
Tracking Rear 1576 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2810 mm
Height 1380 mm
Length 4640 mm
Width 1825 mm
Kerb Weight 1915 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 190 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
e10 Fuel Compatible No
CO2 Combined 190 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 660 Nm
Makimum Power 324 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/30 Zr20
Rear Tyre 265/30 Zr20
Front Rim Size 8X20
Rear Rim Size 9X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wapbf3300#%R30123
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

