2018 BMW Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo G30 4.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

2018 BMW Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo G30 4.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Steptronic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2018 BMW Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1611 mm
Tracking Rear 1596 mm
Ground Clearance 115 mm
Wheelbase 2975 mm
Height 1466 mm
Length 4956 mm
Width 1868 mm
Kerb Weight 2045 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 248 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
e10 Fuel Compatible No
CO2 Combined 248 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5750
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 800 Nm
Makimum Power 447 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 Zr20
Rear Tyre 295/30 Zr20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 10X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wapbg3000#Em12345
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany