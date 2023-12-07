WhichCar
2018 BMW Alpina B7 Bi-Turbo G12 4.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

2018 BMW Alpina B7 Bi-Turbo G12 4.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Steptronic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2018 BMW Alpina B7 Bi-Turbo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1622 mm
Tracking Rear 1619 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 3210 mm
Height 1491 mm
Length 5268 mm
Width 1902 mm
Kerb Weight 2180 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 670 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 78 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 222 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Combined 222 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 800 Nm
Makimum Power 447 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 Zr20
Rear Tyre 295/35 Zr20
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 10Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Springs
Rear Suspension Air Springs

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wapbg1200#Nm12345
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany