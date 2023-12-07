Specifications for the 2018 BMW I3 S 120Ah. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 BMW I3 S 120Ah I01 My19 Electric 4D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1571 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1556 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2570 mm
|Height
|1578 mm
|Length
|3999 mm
|Width
|1775 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1245 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1620 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|485 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|270 Nm
|Makimum Power
|135 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/55 R20
|Rear Tyre
|195/50 R20
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wby1Z620%0V719004
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Digital Display
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - Manual
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Battery Master Switch
- Bucket Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Curtain Airbags
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Assist Pack Plus
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Assist
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electric Parking Brake
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Interior Carpeted
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Trim Pack
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Windows
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Special Paint Finish Exterior Mirrors
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Storage Package
- Sports Suspension
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Windscreen With Sunband
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Headlights - $1,300
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $850
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $300
- Comfort Pack - $2,800
- Coloured Seat Belts - $200
- Heated Front Seats - $730
- Heat Pump - $1,300
- Interior Trim Pack Premium - $3,000
- Metallic Paint - $1,547
- Solar Control Glass - $660
- Solid Paint
- Sunroof - $2,920
- Premium Sound System - $2,920
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $370