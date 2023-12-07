Specifications for the 2018 BMW M2 Competition Pure. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 BMW M2 Competition Pure F87 My19 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1579 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1601 mm
|Ground Clearance
|123 mm
|Wheelbase
|2693 mm
|Height
|1410 mm
|Length
|4468 mm
|Width
|1854 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1463 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2010 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|515 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|52 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|226 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.9 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|178 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|308 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|226 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|2350
|Maxiumum Torque
|550 Nm
|Makimum Power
|302 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbs1H920%0V353107
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Headlights
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bi-LED Headlights
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cornering Brake Control
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Power Steering
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Radio CD with 7 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Special Identifying Badging
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 7 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Welcome Lights
Optional Extras
- Apple Car Play - $623
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $850
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch - $500
- Heated Front Seats - $650
- Heated Steering Wheel - $400
- Metallic Paint - $1,547
- Performance Brakes - $3,000
- Protective Glazing - $660
- Split Fold Rear Seat - $500
- Smoke Pack - $60
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding - $2,600
- Wireless Phone Charge - $200
