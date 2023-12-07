Specifications for the 2018 BMW M3 Cs. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 BMW M3 Cs F80 My18 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1604 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1603 mm
|Ground Clearance
|119 mm
|Wheelbase
|2812 mm
|Height
|1424 mm
|Length
|4671 mm
|Width
|1877 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1585 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2100 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|515 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|198 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.4 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|198 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6250
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|338 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|285/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9X19
|Rear Rim Size
|10X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Joint Spring Strut
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbs8M920%J5J91329
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Differential
- Adaptive Suspension
- Adaptive Headlights w/Auto Levelling & Cornering
- Adaptive Headlights
- Active Exhaust Valve System
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Carbon Fibre Bonnet
- Carbon Fibre Front Spoiler
- Carbon Fibre Roof
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Connect App Services
- Contrast Stitching
- Coloured Seat Belts
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Driver Pack
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- DVD Monitor
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Footwell Lights
- Full Leather Interior
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Global Positioning System
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Leather Console
- LED Headlights
- Leather Interior Two-Tone
- Launch Mode Control
- Lowered Suspension
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Navigation System
- On board Computer
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Painted Grille
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Performance Brakes
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Painted Side Window Surrounds
- Power Windows
- Quad-Tip Exhaust
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Rear Diffuser
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wing Spoiler
- Side Air Vents
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Sports Exhaust System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Sport Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Stainless Steel Exhaust System
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Twin Exhaust
- Telematics
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tail Lights - Special
- Traffic Sign recognition & Warning
- USB Input Socket
Optional Extras
- Apple Car Play - $623
- Carbon-Ceramic Brakes - $15,000
- Digital TV - $2,250
- Exclusive Paint - $4,400
- Headlight Washer System - $500
- Metallic Paint
- Power Sunblind Rear Window - $600
- Solar Control Glass - $800
- Solid Paint
Current BMW M3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|G80 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$154,800
|Cs 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$239,900
|Competition 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$164,700
|Competition Touring M Xdrive 5D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$172,900
|Competition M Xdrive 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$170,700
