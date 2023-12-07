WhichCar
2018 BMW M3 Cs F80 My18 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2018 BMW M3 Cs F80 My18 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2018 BMW M3 Cs. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1604 mm
Tracking Rear 1603 mm
Ground Clearance 119 mm
Wheelbase 2812 mm
Height 1424 mm
Length 4671 mm
Width 1877 mm
Kerb Weight 1585 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2100 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 515 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 198 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.4 L/100km
CO2 Combined 198 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 6250
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 338 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/35 R19
Rear Tyre 285/30 R20
Front Rim Size 9X19
Rear Rim Size 10X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Joint Spring Strut
Rear Suspension 5 Links

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbs8M920%J5J91329
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

