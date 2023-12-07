Specifications for the 2018 BMW M7 60Li Ind Collection. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 BMW M7 60Li Ind Collection G12 My18 6.6L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1621 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1618 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|3210 mm
|Height
|1479 mm
|Length
|5238 mm
|Width
|1902 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2112 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|78 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|298 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|224 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|425 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|298 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|1550
|Maxiumum Torque
|800 Nm
|Makimum Power
|448 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Front Air Suspension, Self Levelling
|Rear Suspension
|Rear Air Suspension, Self Levelling
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wba7H620%0Ba25967
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Apple Car Play
- Active Steering
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Seats Front
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Comfort Seats Rear
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Assist Pack
- Dynamic Drive
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital TV
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Emergency Stop Signal
- First Aid Kit
- Forward Collision Warning
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Laserlight LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Metallic Paint Premium
- Map/Reading Lights - Rear
- Massage Seats Front
- Massage Seats Rear
- Night View Assist
- Park Assist
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Door Closing
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Performance Brakes
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack
- Rear Seat Entertainment System
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Vision Pack
- Voice Recognition System
- Welcome Lights
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint Special - $1,900
- Protective Glazing - $1,100
- Premium Paint - $1,900
- Prestige Paint - $9,600
- Wireless Phone Charge - $200