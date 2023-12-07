WhichCar
2018 BMW X5 Xdrive 30D Ind Collection 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

c4671dca/2018 bmw x5 xdrive 30d ind collection 3 0l diesel 4d wagon 0568017a
2018 BMW X5 Xdrive 30D Ind Collection 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2018 BMW X5 Xdrive 30D Ind Collection. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1640 mm
Tracking Rear 1646 mm
Ground Clearance 209 mm
Wheelbase 2933 mm
Height 1762 mm
Length 4886 mm
Width 1938 mm
Kerb Weight 2070 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2780 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 710 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 164 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 151 g/km
CO2 Urban 187 g/km
CO2 Combined 164 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 560 Nm
Makimum Power 190 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/50 R19
Rear Tyre 255/50 R19
Front Rim Size 9X19
Rear Rim Size 9X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Rubber Auxiliary Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbaks420%00C48812
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured United States Of America

