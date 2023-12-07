Specifications for the 2018 BMW X5 Xdrive 40E Iperf Phev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 BMW X5 Xdrive 40E Iperf Phev F15 My18 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Tracking Front
|1640 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1656 mm
|Ground Clearance
|209 mm
|Wheelbase
|2933 mm
|Height
|1762 mm
|Length
|4886 mm
|Width
|1938 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2165 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2980 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|815 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|78 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|3.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Urban
|176 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|78 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|180 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|315/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|10Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|11Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbakt020%00E99017
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Air Suspension
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Driver Assist Pack
- Dynamic Drive
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- First Aid Kit
- Forward Collision Warning
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Roof Rails
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View & Side Mirrors Auto Dimming
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Sport Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $900
- Apple Car Play - $623
- Adaptive Headlights - $2,000
- Active Park Assist - $675
- Comfort Pack - $2,000
- Comfort Seats Front - $1,100
- Driver Assist Pack Plus - $2,400
- Elegance Pack
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid - $700
- Heated Rear Seats - $900
- Heated Steering Wheel - $500
- Innovation Pack
- Lane Change Warning - $1,400
- Leather Upholstery Special - $2,600
- Metallic Paint - $2,000
- Night View Assist - $3,700
- Pure Excellence Pack - $2,300
- Pure Experience Pack - $2,300
- Protective Glazing - $800
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats - $600
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows - $500
- Running Boards - $850
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - $4,400
- Soft Door Close - $900
- Smoke Pack - $60
- Premium Sound System - $6,400
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $700
- Television - $2,800
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,500
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating - $600
- Wood Grain Trim - $700
Current BMW X5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|M60I Mhev 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$168,600
|M Competition Mhev 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$235,900
|Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$131,500
|Xdrive30D Xline Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$131,500
|Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$135,400
|Xdrive50E M Sport Phev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$146,200
|M60I Mhev 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$172,900
|M Competition Mhev 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$241,900
|Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$134,900
|Xdrive30D Xline Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$134,900
|Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$138,900
|Xdrive50E M Sport Phev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$149,900