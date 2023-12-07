WhichCar
2018 BMW X6 Xdrive30D M Sport F16 My19 3.0L Diesel 4D Coupe

c57a1ad5/2018 bmw x6 xdrive30d m sport 3 0l diesel 4d coupe 048a0154
2018 BMW X6 Xdrive30D M Sport F16 My19 3.0L Diesel 4D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2018 BMW X6 Xdrive30D M Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1656 mm
Tracking Rear 1668 mm
Ground Clearance 212 mm
Wheelbase 2933 mm
Height 1702 mm
Length 4909 mm
Width 1989 mm
Kerb Weight 2065 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2780 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 715 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 159 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 147 g/km
CO2 Urban 179 g/km
CO2 Combined 159 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 560 Nm
Makimum Power 190 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/40 R20
Rear Tyre 315/35 R20
Front Rim Size 10Jx20
Rear Rim Size 11Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbakv220%00H10011
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured United States Of America

Current BMW X6 pricing and specs

Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $137,400
Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $141,300
M60I Mhev 4D Coupe 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $174,400
M Competition Mhev 4D Coupe 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $241,700
Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $140,900
Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $144,900
M60I Mhev 4D Coupe 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $178,900
M Competition Mhev 4D Coupe 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $247,900