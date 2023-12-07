Specifications for the 2018 BMW Z4 Sdrive 28I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 BMW Z4 Sdrive 28I E89 My16 Update 2.0L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1511 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1537 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2496 mm
|Height
|1291 mm
|Length
|4239 mm
|Width
|1790 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1420 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1760 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|330 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|159 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|129 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|210 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|159 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|180 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wball520%0E123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dynamic Drive
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electric Power Steering
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Floor Mats - Front
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Retractable Hardtop
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 11 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Active High Beam Control - $320
- Adaptive Drive - $2,600
- Adaptive Headlights w/Auto Levelling & Cornering - $850
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,050
- Alcantara Trim - $2,600
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,500
- Digital TV - $2,250
- Heated Steering Wheel - $400
- Keyless Entry & Push Start Button - $1,650
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats - $640
- Metallic Paint - $1,840
- Rear View & Side Mirrors Auto Dimming - $850
- Smoke Pack - $60
- Sound System with 14 Speakers - $1,900
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $550
Current BMW Z4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|M40I 2D Roadster
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$135,600
|Sdrive20I M Sport 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$96,200
|M40I 2D Roadster
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$132,800
|Sdrive20I M Sport 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$94,200
|M40I 2D Roadster
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$139,800
|Sdrive20I M Sport 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$99,200