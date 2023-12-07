Specifications for the 2018 Caterham Seven 485S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Caterham Seven 485S 2.0L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1446 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1446 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|2305 mm
|Height
|1120 mm
|Length
|3530 mm
|Width
|1700 mm
|Kerb Weight
|700 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|41 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|179 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 4
|CO2 Extra
|144 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|238 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|179 g/km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|8500
|Torque RPM
|6300
|Maxiumum Torque
|206 Nm
|Makimum Power
|177 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/45 Vr15
|Rear Tyre
|195/45 Vr15
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Macpherson Strut, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Leading Arm, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|5000 km
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|10 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Sdkrdfrd##&123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Adjustable Anti Roll Bar
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Pack
- Carbon Fibre Dash
- Dry Sump Lubrication System
- Electrically Heated Windscreen
- Interior Carpeted
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Monotone Paint
- Push Button Start
- Rollover Protection System
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Sports Gear Knob
- Sports Harness
- Sports pack
- Soft Top
Optional Extras
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - $180
- 13 Inch Alloy Wheels - $715
- Battery Master Switch - $500
- Bonnet Stripe/s - $815
- Carbon Fibre Front Guards Painted - $315
- Carbon Leather Trim Seats - $4,290
- Carbon Fibre Rear Guards Painted - $2,290
- Carbon Fibre Rear Guards Unpainted - $1,975
- Decal Pack With Black or White - $715
- Decal Pack With Custom Colour - $860
- Decal Pack With Pin Stripe - $1,045
- Fire Extinguisher/s - $860
- Gear Change Lights - $860
- Hood Bag - $215
- Half Soft Top - $1,000
- Lowered Floor - $1,145
- Metallic Paint - $1,860
- Map Pocket/s - $100
- Painted Grille - $100
- Pearl Effect Paint - $2,860
- Painted Nose Band - $315
- Sports Bar - $800
- Tonneau Cover - $515
- Tonneau Cover With Sidescreens - $1,030
Current Caterham Seven pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|275 2D Roadster
|1.6L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$64,700
|485 Csr 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$99,500
|485S 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$98,600
|275 2D Roadster
|1.6L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$52,400
|275 2D Roadster
|1.6L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$56,800
|275 2D Roadster
|1.6L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$59,800
|275 2D Roadster
|1.6L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$62,100
|485 Csr 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$80,500
|485 Csr 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$87,400
|485 Csr 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$92,000
|485 Csr 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$95,400
|485S 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$79,800
|485S 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$86,600
|485S 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$91,200
|485S 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$94,600
|275 2D Roadster
|1.6L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$74,800
|485 Csr 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$115,000
|485S 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$114,000