WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. 300
  4. Srt Core

2018 Chrysler 300 Srt Core My18 6.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

2018 Chrysler 300 Srt Core My18 6.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2018 Chrysler 300 Srt Core. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Chrysler 300 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1621 mm
Tracking Rear 1639 mm
Ground Clearance 122 mm
Wheelbase 3052 mm
Height 1478 mm
Length 5089 mm
Width 1902 mm
Kerb Weight 1946 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2427 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 481 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 72.3 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 303 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 202 g/km
CO2 Urban 476 g/km
CO2 Combined 303 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6100
Torque RPM 4150
Maxiumum Torque 637 Nm
Makimum Power 350 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R20
Rear Tyre 245/45 R20
Front Rim Size 9X20
Rear Rim Size 9X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number 2C3Ccawj2Ch000011
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured United States Of America

Current Chrysler 300 pricing and specs

C Luxury 4D Sedan 3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $53,000
Srt Core 4D Sedan 6.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $63,400
Srt 4D Sedan 6.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $68,500
C Luxury 4D Sedan 3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $43,900
C Luxury 4D Sedan 3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $47,800