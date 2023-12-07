Specifications for the 2018 Citroen Berlingo Xl Confort Hdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Citroen Berlingo Xl Confort Hdi My18 1.6L Diesel Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1505 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1554 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2728 mm
|Height
|1860 mm
|Length
|4628 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1366 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2195 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|740 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|829 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|132 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|122 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|147 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|132 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|66 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf77E9Hf8Jc123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Door Ajar Warning
- Digital Clock
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Electronic Stability Program
- Glovebox Compartment
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Headlights - Height Adjustable
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid
- Multi-function Control Screen
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Overhead Storage Shelf/Shelves
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
- Rear Wing Doors
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sliding Side Door
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
- Wheel Covers - Set of Four
Optional Extras
- Look Pack - $800
- Metallic Paint - $800