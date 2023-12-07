WhichCar
2018 Citroen Berlingo Xl Confort Hdi My18 1.6L Diesel Van

4c5d1cd9/2018 citroen berlingo xl confort hdi 1 6l diesel van 04f0016d
2018 Citroen Berlingo Xl Confort Hdi My18 1.6L Diesel Van details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2018 Citroen Berlingo Xl Confort Hdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1505 mm
Tracking Rear 1554 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2728 mm
Height 1860 mm
Length 4628 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1366 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2195 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 740 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 829 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 132 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5 L/100km
CO2 Extra 122 g/km
CO2 Urban 147 g/km
CO2 Combined 132 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 66 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/65 R15
Rear Tyre 195/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6.5X15
Rear Rim Size 6.5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf77E9Hf8Jc123456
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured France