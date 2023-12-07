WhichCar
2018 Citroen Grand C4 Picasso Exclusive Bluehdi 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2018 Citroen Grand C4 Picasso Exclusive Bluehdi 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2018 Citroen Grand C4 Picasso Exclusive Bluehdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1573 mm
Tracking Rear 1576 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2840 mm
Height 1644 mm
Length 4602 mm
Width 1971 mm
Kerb Weight 1551 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2280 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 729 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
CO2 Emissions 117 g/km
Fuel Economy City 4.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 107 g/km
CO2 Urban 137 g/km
CO2 Combined 117 g/km

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 370 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R17
Rear Tyre 205/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf73Aahxt&J000011
Country Manufactured France