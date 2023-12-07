Specifications for the 2018 Ferrari Portofino. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Ferrari Portofino 3.9L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clh S
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1633 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1635 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1318 mm
|Length
|4586 mm
|Width
|1938 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1545 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|245 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.7 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|245 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7500
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|760 Nm
|Makimum Power
|441 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|285/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8X20
|Rear Rim Size
|10X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports From 200K
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Four Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Car Cover Set
- Cruise Control
- Ceramic Composite Brakes
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Instrument Display
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Fog Lights - Rear LED
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Engine Immobiliser
- LED Headlights
- Launch Mode Control
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Metallic Finish Interior Inserts
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Push Button Start
- Power Convertible Roof
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power front seats
- Partial Leather Interior
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
- Remote Proximity Keyless Start
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Sports Suspension
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Torque Transfer Control
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint
- Premium Paint
- Solid Paint