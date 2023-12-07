WhichCar
2018 Fiat 500 Lounge Series 4 My17 1.4L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2018 Fiat 500 Lounge Series 4 My17 1.4L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Micro

Specifications for the 2018 Fiat 500 Lounge. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1414 mm
Tracking Rear 1408 mm
Ground Clearance 115 mm
Wheelbase 2300 mm
Height 1488 mm
Length 3546 mm
Width 1627 mm
Kerb Weight 930 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 440 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 35 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 140 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.1 L/100km
CO2 Combined 140 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4250
Maxiumum Torque 131 Nm
Makimum Power 74 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/55 R15
Rear Tyre 185/55 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 150 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
Compliance Location Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
VIN Number Zfa31200012345678
Country Manufactured Italy

