Specifications for the 2018 Ford Ecosport Titanium. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Ford Ecosport Titanium Bl My19.25 1.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1519 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1524 mm
|Ground Clearance
|153 mm
|Wheelbase
|2519 mm
|Height
|1646 mm
|Length
|4325 mm
|Width
|1765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1368 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1755 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|387 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|52 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|153 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|129 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|201 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|153 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|170 Nm
|Makimum Power
|92 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
|VIN Number
|Majbxxmrkb%$12345
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|India
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Power Steering
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- HID Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry & Push Start Button
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- FORD MYKEY
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Perimeter Alarm
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Roof Rails - Silver Finish
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 7 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Prestige Paint - $550