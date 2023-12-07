WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ecosport
  4. Trend

2018 Ford Ecosport Trend Bl My19.25 1.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

5e5319b7/2018 ford ecosport trend 1 0l petrol 4d wagon 04950156
2018 Ford Ecosport Trend Bl My19.25 1.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2018 Ford Ecosport Trend. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford Ecosport News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1519 mm
Tracking Rear 1524 mm
Ground Clearance 153 mm
Wheelbase 2519 mm
Height 1646 mm
Length 4325 mm
Width 1765 mm
Kerb Weight 1368 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1755 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 387 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 52 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 153 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 129 g/km
CO2 Urban 201 g/km
CO2 Combined 153 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 170 Nm
Makimum Power 92 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/60 R16
Rear Tyre 205/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6X16
Rear Rim Size 6X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
VIN Number Majbxxmrkb%$12345
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured India