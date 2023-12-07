WhichCar
2018 Ford Everest Ambiente (4Wd 7 Seat) (5 Yr) Ua My18 3.2L Diesel 4D Wagon

2018 Ford Everest Ambiente (4Wd 7 Seat) (5 Yr) Ua My18 3.2L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2018 Ford Everest Ambiente (4Wd 7 Seat) (5 Yr). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1560 mm
Tracking Rear 1564 mm
Ground Clearance 225 mm
Wheelbase 2850 mm
Height 1837 mm
Length 4892 mm
Width 1860 mm
Kerb Weight 2214 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 224 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 182 g/km
CO2 Urban 295 g/km
CO2 Combined 224 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 470 Nm
Makimum Power 143 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/65 R17
Rear Tyre 265/65 R17
Front Rim Size 8X17
Rear Rim Size 8X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Watt Linkage

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Of Chassis Frame
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Mnaaxxmawafj12345
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Thailand

