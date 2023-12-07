Specifications for the 2018 Ford Fiesta Trend (5 Yr). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Ford Fiesta Trend (5 Yr) Wz 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1477 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1466 mm
|Ground Clearance
|109 mm
|Wheelbase
|2489 mm
|Height
|1489 mm
|Length
|3969 mm
|Width
|1722 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1103 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|545 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|42 L
|CO2 Emissions
|137 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|111 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|181 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|137 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6300
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|140 Nm
|Makimum Power
|82 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|185/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Control Blade, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wf0Cxxgakc%$00011
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Clock
- Driver Foot Rest
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Flip/Folding key
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Halogen Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment Under Passenger Front Seat
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System