2018 Ford Focus Titanium (5 Yr) Lz 1.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2018 Ford Focus Titanium (5 Yr) Lz 1.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2018 Ford Focus Titanium (5 Yr). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1544 mm
Tracking Rear 1534 mm
Ground Clearance 109 mm
Wheelbase 2648 mm
Height 1492 mm
Length 4538 mm
Width 1823 mm
Kerb Weight 1409 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 150 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 116 g/km
CO2 Urban 208 g/km
CO2 Combined 150 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 132 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R18
Rear Tyre 235/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Mpb?Xxmxb?Be00011
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Thailand