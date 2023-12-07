Specifications for the 2018 Ford Focus Titanium. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Ford Focus Titanium Sa My19.25 1.5L Petrol 4D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1572 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1566 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1454 mm
|Length
|4378 mm
|Width
|1825 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1337 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1905 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|52 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|148 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|127 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|186 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|148 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|1600
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|134 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/50 R18
|Rear Tyre
|215/50 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wf0Nxxgchn%$12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Headlights
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- AppLink
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dynamic Brake Control
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Emergency Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mat - Driver
- Heated Seats - All
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim Special
- Multi-function Control Screen
- FORD MYKEY
- Push Button Start
- Pre-Collision Brake Assist
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 6 Way
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rotary E-Shifter
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Opening
- Rear Wing Spoiler
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Rear Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Subwoofer
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- SYNC3 Communications System
- Traction Control System
- Towing Hook - Front & Rear
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,250
- Head Up Display - $300
- Park Assist 2 - $1,000
- Prestige Paint - $650
- Panoramic Sunroof Pack - $2,000