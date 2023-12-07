Specifications for the 2018 Ford Mondeo Ambiente. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Ford Mondeo Ambiente Md My18.25 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1599 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1595 mm
|Ground Clearance
|128 mm
|Wheelbase
|2850 mm
|Height
|1501 mm
|Length
|4867 mm
|Width
|1852 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1649 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2190 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|540 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|CO2 Emissions
|199 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|150 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|284 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|2700
|Maxiumum Torque
|345 Nm
|Makimum Power
|149 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|245/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
|VIN Number
|Wf0Fxxwpcf%$12345
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Compatible Apps
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Clock
- Driver Foot Rest
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Flip/Folding key
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Low Fuel Warning
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Protective Glazing
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Solid Paint
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- SYNC3 Communications System
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Prestige Paint - $500