2018 Ford Mondeo Ambiente Md My18.25 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2018 Ford Mondeo Ambiente Md My18.25 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2018 Ford Mondeo Ambiente. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1599 mm
Tracking Rear 1595 mm
Ground Clearance 128 mm
Wheelbase 2850 mm
Height 1482 mm
Length 4871 mm
Width 1852 mm
Kerb Weight 1605 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2140 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 530 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 192 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 143 g/km
CO2 Urban 277 g/km
CO2 Combined 192 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5400
Torque RPM 2700
Maxiumum Torque 345 Nm
Makimum Power 149 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/50 R17
Rear Tyre 235/50 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
VIN Number Wf0Exxwpce%$12345
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Spain